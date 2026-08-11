Mumbai Lake Levels Update: Water Stock Rises To 89.05%; City's Lakes Gain 0.17% In 24 Hours

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock has continued to improve with the ongoing monsoon, rising to 89.05 per cent of the total useful live storage as of 6 am on August 11, according to data from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department. The city's seven lakes collectively hold 12,88,833 million litres (ML) of water, up from 88.88 per cent recorded a day earlier, marking an increase of 0.17 percentage points in 24 hours.

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Details On Lake Levels

The total useful live storage capacity of Mumbai's seven lakes stands at 14,47,363 ML. The current stock is also higher than the corresponding level recorded in 2025, when the lakes held 89.17 per cent, while the stock stood at 92.20 per cent during the same period in 2024.

Among the major reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna was at 80.57 per cent of its useful live storage, with 1,82,941 ML available. The lake received 26 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, taking its cumulative rainfall for the season to 3,206 mm. Modak Sagar remained almost full at 99.99 per cent, holding 1,28,910 ML, while Tansa stood at 99.10 per cent with 1,43,672 ML.

Middle Vaitarna recorded 91.87 per cent of its useful live storage, with 1,77,792 ML in stock. The reservoir received 8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, taking its total rainfall to 2,378 mm. The combined storage of Upper Vaitarna, Vaitarna, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna stood at 6,33,413 ML, equivalent to 91.19 per cent of their useful live storage.

Among Mumbai's other reservoirs, Bhatsa stood at 86.43 per cent, holding 6,19,719 ML, while Vihar and Tulsi were both at 100 per cent of their useful live storage. Vihar received 5 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Tulsi recorded 16 mm. Tulsi's stock stood at 8,002 ML.

The data also shows that several lakes have either reached or remained close to their maximum useful storage levels. Vihar and Tulsi had started overflowing on July 7, while Tansa began overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23. The Upper Vaitarna release was stopped on July 6, while the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate was closed the same day.

With Mumbai receiving intermittent rainfall through the monsoon, the steady rise in lake levels has provided further relief to the city's water supply situation. However, the overall stock remains below the level recorded during the corresponding period last year.

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