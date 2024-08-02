Mumbai: Lake Levels Touch 78% After Record July Rains

Representative Image |

The seven lakes that supply water to the city are currently 22% short of the annual requirement of 14.47 lakh million litres. The current water stock, which stands at 11.34 lakh million litres (78% of total capacity), is sufficient for the next 290 days.

The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water to the city through the seven lakes in Mumbai and Thane district. On June 5, the BMC imposed a 10% water cut after the total water stock dwindled to just 5.9%. The civic body also began drawing additional water from reserves allocated by the state government. However, this year, the city saw its second highest July rainfall, which dramatically increased water reserves from 5% to 78% within a month.

Recently, the catchment areas of the city’s lakes have been receiving light showers. Civic officials are optimistic that August will bring increased rainfall activity, which could further enhance water reserves.

On Wednesday, rainfall measurements included 27mm at Upper Vaitarna, 27mm at Modak Sagar, 16mm at Tansa, 30mm at Middle Vaitarna, 15mm at Bhatsa, 15mm at Vihar and 17mm at Tulsi.

Currently, four lakes – Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi – are overflowing. As a result, the BMC has lifted the 10% water cut that had been in place since July 29.