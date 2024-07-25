Mumbai: 2 More Lakes Overflow; BMC Lifts 10% Water Cut | Representative Image

The BMC on Thursday announced withdrawal of the 10% water cut after two more of the seven lakes that supply water to the city started overflowing.

Modak Sagar and Vehar began overflowing following heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, increasing the total stock in the seven lakes to 9.66 lakh million litres, equivalent to 66.77% of their total capacity.

The water cut will be revoked starting from July 29, a BMC statement said.

At the outset of the monsoon season, the lakes supplying Mumbai faced declining water stocks, prompting the BMC administration to impose a 5% cut from May 30, followed by a 10% cut from June 5. This reduction also affected the BMC’s water supply to Thane city, Bhiwandi, and nearby areas.

However, heavy rainfall has substantially boosted water stocks by approximately 61% from July 1 to July 25.

Modak Sagar and Vehar began overflowing on Thursday, following Tulsi on July 20 and Tansa on July 24. Modak Sagar contributes 455 million litres and Vehar 110 million litres of water to Mumbai every day.

“Due to the expected continuation of rainfall trends into the last week of July, as well as August and September, the current 10% water cut in Mumbai will be lifted starting from July 29,” the BMC statement said.

The seven lakes currently hold 9.66 lakh million litres, whereas the total annual requirement for the city is 14.47 lakh million litres. This marks a significant increase compared to last year’s stock of 7.98 lakh million litres, 12% below the current level. The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily to the city. According to civic officials, the current stock will be adequate for the next 247 days.