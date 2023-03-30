 Mumbai: Lake levels dip to 37%, pipeline damage adds to woes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Lake levels dip to 37%, pipeline damage adds to woes

Mumbai: Lake levels dip to 37%, pipeline damage adds to woes

The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water throughout the year.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Lake levels dip to 37%, pipeline damage adds to woes | File Photo

Mumbai: Though the seven lakes supplying water to the city were full in October 2022, just 37% of stock is left as of now. The BMC hasn't announced water cuts owing to the dipping lake levels, however, it will impose a 15% water cut from March 31 to repair a damaged pipeline. The cut will be in force for 30 days.

The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water throughout the year. The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water every day and takes stock of available content annually on October 1 to accordingly decide on water cuts. As per civic data, all the lakes had a collective water stock of up to 14.12 lakh ML on October 24, 2022. However, despite rains till October, the stock this year has decreased compared to last year. Currently, the seven lakes have around four lakh ML of water, while it was 40 % in March 2022.

"No more water cuts as 15% cut already imposed," civic official

“It's a pressing situation and we would have to use the available stock till the rains arrive. We are not planning any cuts since a 15% water cut will be already imposed in the city. If the need arises in summer, we can take water from reserve stock and also request the State Government to allow us to draw additional water from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes,” said a senior civic official.

Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Vihar and Middle Vaitarna are the seven lakes that supply water to the city.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC imposes 15% water cut for 30 days due to repair work, Thane to be affected as well
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: GMLR obstructions cleared for 2023 launch of two phases

Mumbai: GMLR obstructions cleared for 2023 launch of two phases

Thane: 55-year-old woman loses life to Covid; 4 dead in less than a fortnight

Thane: 55-year-old woman loses life to Covid; 4 dead in less than a fortnight

Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run

Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run

Mumbai: BMC’s inspection at construction sites not only solution to reduce pollution, say...

Mumbai: BMC’s inspection at construction sites not only solution to reduce pollution, say...

Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held

Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held