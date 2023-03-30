Mumbai: Lake levels dip to 37%, pipeline damage adds to woes | File Photo

Mumbai: Though the seven lakes supplying water to the city were full in October 2022, just 37% of stock is left as of now. The BMC hasn't announced water cuts owing to the dipping lake levels, however, it will impose a 15% water cut from March 31 to repair a damaged pipeline. The cut will be in force for 30 days.

The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water throughout the year. The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water every day and takes stock of available content annually on October 1 to accordingly decide on water cuts. As per civic data, all the lakes had a collective water stock of up to 14.12 lakh ML on October 24, 2022. However, despite rains till October, the stock this year has decreased compared to last year. Currently, the seven lakes have around four lakh ML of water, while it was 40 % in March 2022.

"No more water cuts as 15% cut already imposed," civic official

“It's a pressing situation and we would have to use the available stock till the rains arrive. We are not planning any cuts since a 15% water cut will be already imposed in the city. If the need arises in summer, we can take water from reserve stock and also request the State Government to allow us to draw additional water from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes,” said a senior civic official.

Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Vihar and Middle Vaitarna are the seven lakes that supply water to the city.