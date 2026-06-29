Mumbai Lake Levels Depleting Dangerously! City's Water Stock Recorded At Less Than 7% Now

Mumbai Lake Levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drinking water reserves witnessed a slight decline on Monday despite recent monsoon showers across the city and catchment areas. As per the latest official data released by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department, the total useful water content across all seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai currently stands at 1,00,279 million litres, which is 6.93 per cent of the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

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Water Stock Depletes Compared To Yesterday

The figures indicate a marginal drop in water reserves compared to Sunday, when the reservoirs collectively held 1,02,460 million litres of water, accounting for 7.08 per cent of the total useful storage capacity following recent rainfall activity.

Details Of All Lake Levels

Among the lakes, Vihar and Tulsi recorded comparatively higher storage percentages. Vihar lake currently holds 12,499 million litres of water, accounting for 45.13 per cent of its useful live storage capacity. Tulsi lake stands at 24.26 per cent with 1,952 million litres of useful content.

Bhatsa lake, one of Mumbai’s key water suppliers, currently has 39,636 million litres of useful content, accounting for 5.53 per cent of its total live storage capacity. The reservoir received 8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, taking its cumulative seasonal rainfall to 96 mm. Modak Sagar recorded 18.47 per cent useful content with 23,819 million litres of storage, while Middle Vaitarna reached 11.53 per cent with 22,308 million litres of water stock.

Meanwhile, Tansa lake currently holds just 65 million litres of water, accounting for only 0.05 per cent of its total capacity. Upper Vaitarna continues to remain below the Lower Draw Down Level (LDL), and as per official remarks, its useful contents are being considered as zero.

The report further stated that Upper Vaitarna release operations began on June 22, 2026 at 11 am, while Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gates were opened on June 23, 2026 at 11 am. Heavy rainfall activity was also recorded at the Bhandup Complex, which received 191 mm rainfall on June 29, 2026, taking the total seasonal rainfall there to 386 mm.

Among all reservoirs, Tulsi received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 179 mm, followed by Vihar at 112 mm. Modak Sagar recorded 38 mm rainfall, while Bhatsa received 8 mm.

Mumbai receives its daily drinking water supply from seven lakes, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi, and civic authorities continue to closely monitor reservoir levels as monsoon activity progresses across Maharashtra.

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