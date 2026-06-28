Mumbai Lake Levels Drop Further Despite Recent Monsoon Rains; City’s Water Stock At 7.08%

Mumbai Lake Water Stock Drops Further Despite Recent Monsoon Rains; City’s Water Stock At 7.08% Amid Less Showers | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drinking water reserves witnessed a marginal decline on Sunday despite recent monsoon showers, with the city’s seven lakes now holding 1,02,460 million litres of water, 7.08 per cent of the total useful storage capacity, according to the latest report released by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department at the Bhandup Complex.

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Water Stock Depletes Than Yesterday

The figures indicate a slight depletion in water stock compared to Saturday, when the reservoirs collectively held 1,05,755 million litres of water, accounting for 7.31 per cent useful storage capacity after recent rainfall activity.

Although monsoon showers over the past week helped improve reservoir levels slightly, the current water stock remains lower than the same period last year, keeping civic authorities on alert as Mumbai continues to depend heavily on upcoming rainfall spells.

Details On Water Stock Of Lake Levels

Among the major reservoirs, Vihar currently holds the highest useful live storage at 44.83 per cent, followed by Tulsi at 21.12 per cen and Modak Sagar lake stands at 18.50 per cent.

Middle Vaitarna currently holds 11.36 per cent useful storage, whereas Bhatsa, one of Mumbai’s key reservoirs, remains at just 5.85 per cent capacity. Tansa lake continues to remain critically low at only 0.41 per cent useful storage. Rainfall activity across the catchment areas remained limited on Sunday. Tulsi lake recorded 5 mm rainfall while no rainfall was recorded at the remaining reservoirs.

Seasonal rainfall data, further, shows negligible rainfall accumulation in catchment regions. Tulsi has received 311 mm rainfall so far this monsoon season, while Vihar has recorded 180 mm. Tansa received 101 mm rainfall and Bhatsa recorded 88 mm.

Officials also confirmed that the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate, opened on June 23, continues to remain operational, while controlled water release from Upper Vaitarna has been underway since June 22.

Mumbai receives its daily drinking water supply from seven lakes, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi and civic authorities continue to closely monitor reservoir levels as monsoon activity progresses across Maharashtra.

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