Mumbai Lake Levels Rise Slightly; City’s Water Stock At 7.31% As Monsoon Showers Begin

Representational Image | Twitter/@ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water reserves witnessed a slight improvement following recent monsoon rainfall, with the total useful water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city reaching 7.31 per cent on Saturday morning, according to data released by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department.

As per the report recorded at 6 am on June 27, the total useful water content across Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes stood at 1,05,755 million litres (ML), compared to 5,37,788 ML recorded during the same period last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details On Lake Levels

Among the major lakes, Modak Sagar currently holds 18.87 per cent useful content, while Vihar lake recorded the highest percentage among all reservoirs at 45.13 per cent. Tulsi lake stood at 21.31 per cent, while Bhatsa, one of Mumbai’s key water sources, recorded 6.17 per cent useful stock. The report noted that Upper Vaitarna currently has no usable water stock available, while Tansa holds just 0.77 per cent useful content. Middle Vaitarna stood at 11.31 per cent.

Rainfall activity in the catchment areas remained moderate over the last 24 hours. Tulsi lake received 17 mm rainfall, Vihar recorded 2 mm, while Tansa saw 3 mm rainfall. Modak Sagar received 10 mm rainfall during the same period.

The cumulative rainfall figures since the beginning of the season also showed variation across reservoirs. Modak Sagar has recorded 69 mm total rainfall so far, while Tulsi received 306 mm, the highest among all lakes. Upper Vaitarna recorded 8 mm, the lowest cumulative rainfall.

Authorities also noted that one gate of the Middle Vaitarna reservoir was opened on June 23 at 11 pm, while water release from Upper Vaitarna began on June 22 at 11 am following increased rainfall in the catchment region. The Bhandup Complex, which plays a key role in Mumbai’s water distribution network, recorded no rainfall in the last 24 hours, while cumulative rainfall at the complex stood at 195 mm.

Mumbai’s lake levels are closely monitored during the monsoon season as they determine the city’s annual water supply position. Civic officials expect the reserves to improve further if monsoon activity intensifies over the coming weeks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/