Mumbai Lake Level Update: Water Stock Rises To 92% After Pipeline Leak Repair; Supply To Resume In Phases | X / @mybmc

Mumbai: Following the repair of a water pipeline that reportedly leaked on August 15, Mumbai’s water stock rose to 92 per cent on Sunday, August 16. With the city’s seven lakes holding sufficient water to meet Mumbai’s requirements, water supply to the city and eastern suburbs is expected to resume smoothly in phases.

🔷ठाण्यातील तीन हात नाका परिसरात ३००० मिलीमीटर व्यासाच्या मुंबई-III जलवाहिनीला आढळलेली गळती बंद करण्याचे काम शनिवार, दिनांक १५ ऑगस्ट २०२६ रोजी सायंकाळी पाच वाजता पूर्ण झाले आहे.



🔷जलवाहिनी भारीत (Charged) झाल्यानंतर म्हणजेच रात्री ९ वाजेपासून मुंबई शहर आणि पूर्व उपनगरातील… pic.twitter.com/khiIW7GZGi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 15, 2026

According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department’s lake-level report, the combined useful water stock stood at 13,34,979 million litres (ML) against the total useful live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML, taking the water stock to 92.24 per cent.

Water stock reaches 92.24 per cent

Among the major reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna stood at 83.20 per cent of its useful live storage, while Modak Sagar was at 100 per cent. Tansa stood at 99.26 per cent and Middle Vaitarna at 96.95 per cent. Bhatsa recorded 90.62 per cent, while Vihar and Tulsi were both at 100 per cent.

The report stated that Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar dams had started overflowing earlier in July. The latest rise in water storage comes as Mumbai continues to receive intermittent rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, providing relief from concerns over water scarcity.

Rainfall boosts reservoir levels

Over the past 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 32 mm of rainfall, Modak Sagar 44 mm, Tansa 22 mm and Middle Vaitarna 26 mm. Meanwhile, Bhatsa recorded 5 mm, Vihar 24 mm and Tulsi 39 mm of rainfall.