Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 92 Per Cent, Seven Lakes Hold Enough Supply For 323 Days; BMC Retains 10 Pc Cut

Mumbai’s seven lakes have reached 92% water stock, providing around 323 days of supply | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Mumbai's water stock has risen to 92 per cent on Saturday, August 15, after remaining steady at around 88 per cent for nearly three weeks. The city's seven lakes now hold enough water to meet Mumbai's requirements for approximately 323 days.

As of August 15, the combined water stock in the seven lakes stands at around 13.24 lakh million litres (ML) against their total storage capacity. During the same period last year, the stock stood at 12.95 lakh ML, while in 2024 it was higher at 13.48 lakh ML.

Four Lakes Overflow

Several lakes have also reached overflowing levels following recent rainfall. Tansa and Modak Sagar, two major water sources located in Thane district, are overflowing. In Mumbai, the smaller reservoirs of Vehar and Tulsi are also overflowing.

Stock Still Below Annual Requirement

Despite the improvement, the water stock remains below the level required to ensure a full year's supply. The city needs around 14.47 lakh ML by October 1 to have sufficient water for the entire year.

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Meanwhile, concerns remain over rainfall during the remaining monsoon months. With the El Niño phenomenon expected to influence rainfall activity in August and September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has continued the 10 per cent water cut imposed since May 15 as a precautionary measure.

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