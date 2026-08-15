BMC Repairs 3,000-mm Mumbai-III Water Main Leak Near Teen Hath Naka In Thane, Supply To Resume In Phases

BMC engineers repaired the damaged Mumbai-III water main near Teen Hath Naka after a leak disrupted supplies | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The leak in the 3,000-mm-diameter Mumbai-III water main near Teen Hath Naka in Thane was repaired at 5 pm on Saturday, following an intensive repair operation by civic engineers and staff. Water supply that affected some parts of Mumbai city and the eastern suburbs was subsequently scheduled to be restored in phases by evening.

Repair Work Underway

The leakage was first detected on Thursday night, following which BMC officials installed a wooden stopper to temporarily contain the flow. The civic body then excavated the area around the damaged section and pumped out the accumulated water to expose and dry the pipeline before carrying out permanent repairs.

🔷ठाण्यातील तीन हात नाका परिसरात ३००० मिलीमीटर व्यासाच्या मुंबई-III जलवाहिनीला आढळलेली गळती बंद करण्याचे काम शनिवार, दिनांक १५ ऑगस्ट २०२६ रोजी सायंकाळी पाच वाजता पूर्ण झाले आहे.



🔷जलवाहिनी भारीत (Charged) झाल्यानंतर म्हणजेच रात्री ९ वाजेपासून मुंबई शहर आणि पूर्व उपनगरातील… pic.twitter.com/khiIW7GZGi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 15, 2026

The BMC had planned to reinforce the damaged portion with a mild steel (MS) patch plate, which was to be welded securely onto the pipeline. However, a fresh leak developed on Saturday, while the high pressure inside the pipeline made repair work more challenging and disrupted water supply to several areas.

Water Flow Regulated For Repairs

To facilitate the repairs, the BMC coordinated with the Pise Pumping Station and Panjarapur Water Treatment Plant to regulate water flow and reduce pressure in the pipeline, enabling engineers to safely undertake the work.

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With the repairs completed, the civic body said the pipeline would be gradually recharged and pressurised. Water supply was scheduled to resume in phases from 9 pm on Saturday, with normalisation expected as the distribution network stabilised.

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