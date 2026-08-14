BMC Carries Out Emergency Repairs On Major Leak In Mumbai-III Water Main Near Teen Hath Naka In Thane

BMC teams carry out emergency repairs on the damaged Mumbai-III water main near Teen Hath Naka in Thane | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: Repair work on the 3,000-mm-diameter Mumbai-III water main near Teen Hath Naka in Thane is likely to be completed by late Friday after a major leak was detected in the underground pipeline.

The BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering (H.E.) Department said the leakage had not affected Mumbai’s water supply so far. Following the detection of the rupture on Thursday night, a team of civic officials rushed to the site and began emergency repairs on a war footing.

Repair Work Faces Technical Challenges

The repair has proved technically challenging as the pipeline is located around 3–4 metres below ground and is encased in concrete. A large quantity of water was lost after the pipeline was damaged, said a civic official.

“The pipeline was damaged during preliminary investigations being carried out by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to identify underground utilities — including existing water pipelines and other infrastructure — ahead of planned work in the area,” he added.

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BMC To Seek Cost Recovery

Officials said their priority was to stop the leakage and safely restore the pipeline. Once the work is completed, the BMC will write to the MMRDA seeking reimbursement for the repair costs and other expenses related to the damage. Repairs are expected to be completed by late Friday.

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