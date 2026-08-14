Mumbai: BMC’s Improvement Committee Clears 5-Year Lease Of Mulund Dumping Ground Land For Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The BMC has approved leasing reclaimed Mulund dumping ground land for DRP infrastructure facilities, including a casting yard and RMC plant | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: The BMC’s Improvement Committee on Friday approved a proposal to lease around 15 acres of reclaimed land at the Mulund dumping ground to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) for five years. The lease is expected to generate an estimated Rs 103.47 crore in revenue for the civic body.

The land will be used to set up a casting yard, a precast manufacturing unit and a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant for the DRP. While Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress corporators opposed the proposal, BJP corporator from Mulund Prakash Gangadhare defended it, saying the land was being provided for the benefit of the project.

Opposition And Support

BJP corporator Aneesh Makwaney said the people of Dharavi were living in poor conditions and that the government was working to improve their lives by providing permanent houses.

He also said that the proper process had been followed while allotting the land. Sandhya Doshi, Chairperson of the Improvement Committee, said all members were allowed to express their views before the proposal was sanctioned.

Lease Terms Finalised

Under the proposal, 60,703 sq m of land will be leased to Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd for five years. The site, where biomining is underway, contains an estimated 2.5-3 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, which will be removed before handover.

The BMC has fixed the rent at Rs 252 per sq m per month, with a 6 per cent annual increase, generating an estimated Rs 103.47 crore over five years.

The developer will spend Rs 20.04 crore on site remediation, which will be adjusted against the rent. The BMC is expected to receive Rs 83.44 crore in net rent, with total payment including GST at around Rs 100 crore.

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Conditions Of Handover

The land will be handed over on an “as is where is” basis and used only for approved facilities. The developer will also obtain all required clearances, process the legacy waste as per rules, and provide CCTV, access control and other safety measures.

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