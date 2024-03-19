Mumbai: Labourer Dies In Electric Shock At Metro Site In Bandra; Contractor Booked | Representational Image

A 28-year-old labourer died due to an electric shock at a metro construction site in the casting yard of BKC in Bandra East on Saturday. The BKC police police have filed a case against contractor Arvind Yadav, 50, for allegedly causing death by negligence.

Details of tragic incident

According to the police report, on Friday at 8pm, Rajbahadur Yadav was working at a metro project in the MMRDA ground, casting yard, BKC, Bandra East. He was employed by Sundar Crane Service. Yadav and other workers were preparing to transport a girder on a Hydraulic trailer (MH06 AQ 6411).

Simultaneously, another worker was performing welding work nearby. Yadav and his colleagues were working without hand gloves. While Yadav attempted to remove the pin of the trailer with bare hands, he received an electric shock. When two other workers tried to assist Yadav, they also experienced an electric current and fell due to the shock. Another worker promptly disconnected the electrical connection.

The injured workers were rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West, where Yadav was pronounced dead upon examination. Treatment commenced for the other two labourers.

The case against the contractor has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 336 (endangering life), 337 (causing hurt by endangering), and 34 (common intention) on Saturday.