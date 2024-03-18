Shocking Video: Men Mercilessly Strip & Beat Woman In Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri

Representative Photo

A horrific video of a woman being stripped and mercilessly beaten by in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, has been doing rounds on social media. The video stirred outrage, with many questioning the rise of crime against women in the state.

The video showed a group of men viciously assaulting the woman, who is a resident of Karhal village. As the woman continues to plead to let her go, the attackers forcefully strip her.

Warning: The following video contains distressing imagery. Discretion advised.

According to the local police, the incident is from February 29. Following the assault, the woman approached the authorities alleging her father-in-law, brother-in-law along with two other men from Karhal brutally beat and strip her. One of the accused reportedly tried to sexually assault her by threatening her with a weapon.

Superintendent of Police Mainpuri said that three accused have been arrested and the woman's father-in-law is yet to be apprehended.

थाना करहल क्षेत्रांतर्गत वायरल वीडियो जिसमें एक महिला के साथ मारपीट एवं छेड़खानी से सबंधित 03 अभियुक्तों को जेल भेजा जा चुका है। पुलिस अधीक्षक मैनपुरी द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/r3zBxx1x8r — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) March 16, 2024

The accused individuals have reportedly been identified as Narendra Kumar, Rajeev, Deepu, and Krishna Murari. They have been have been charged with offences including molestation and assault.

Crime against women in Uttar Pradesh

Crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has seen an upward trend and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claims regarding women's safety have come under intense scrutiny.

According to the data from the National Commission for Women (NCW) for 2023, the state recorded a shocking 55 per cent or 16,109 of all complaints concerning crimes against women received by the NCW nationwide. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh also topped in the number of gangrape cases in India, with 62 reported incidents, highlighting a serious concern over the safety and security of women in the state.

Most recently, dismembered body parts of a woman in her late 20s were found in two separate sacks Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh on February 27. The sacks, which included even the woman's dismembered private parts, were dumped on the roadside in Amroha's Naugawan Sadat town. The authorities launched an investigation into the matter.