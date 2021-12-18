Mumbai l Omicron scare: As Christmas-New Year season nears, Mumbai civic chief tells people to adhere to norms strictly - Check what's allowed, what's not in city

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has asked Mumbai residents to avoid crowding, follow Covid guidelines in the wake Strict action will be taken against offenders.

What's allowed, what's not

People allowed up to 50% capacity in closed spaces

People allowed up to 25% capacity of space in open spaces

Prior permission required for a gathering of more than 1000 people

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 06:50 PM IST