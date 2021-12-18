e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 06:50 PM IST

Mumbai l Omicron scare: As Christmas-New Year season nears, Mumbai civic chief tells people to adhere to norms strictly - Check what's allowed, what's not in city

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai l Omicron scare: BMC issues new guidelines; says strict action will be taken against offenders - Check what's allowed, what's not | AFP

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has asked Mumbai residents to avoid crowding, follow Covid guidelines in the wake Strict action will be taken against offenders.

What's allowed, what's not

People allowed up to 50% capacity in closed spaces

People allowed up to 25% capacity of space in open spaces

Prior permission required for a gathering of more than 1000 people

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 06:50 PM IST
