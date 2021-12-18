e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:47 AM IST

Mumbai: Aarey Police detain over 20 people for alleged involvement in black-marketing of food grains meant for poor

Police have seized gunny bags of wheat and rice worth Rs 24 lakhs
FPJ Web Desk
Police have seized gunny bags of wheat and rice worth Rs 24 lakhs | ANI

The Aarey Police have detained over 20 persons for their alleged involvement in black-marketing of food grains meant for the poor in the ration shop. Police have seized gunny bags of wheat and rice worth Rs 24 lakhs.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:33 AM IST
