Mumbai: Aarey Police detain over 20 people for alleged involvement in black-marketing of food grains meant for poor

The Aarey Police have detained over 20 persons for their alleged involvement in black-marketing of food grains meant for the poor in the ration shop. Police have seized gunny bags of wheat and rice worth Rs 24 lakhs.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:33 AM IST