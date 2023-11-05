Mumbai: Kurla Station Gets New Foot Over Bridge For Enhanced Commuter Experience

FPJ

In a significant development for commuters in Mumbai, a brand-new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) was officially inaugurated at Kurla Station on November 4, 2023. " This marks the sixth addition to Kurla's FOB network, and it comes as a major relief for the thousands of passengers who rely on this critical transportation hub" said an official.

Costing approximately Rs 10.62 crore, the new FOB is a substantial infrastructure enhancement, boasting an impressive width of 8.00 meters and a substantial length of 79.85 metre. With a total of 44 columns and 4 spans, the FOB is designed to handle a large number of passengers and ensure robustness.

What sets this FOB apart is its accessibility, featuring a total of 5 strategically located staircases. The first staircase is situated at Platform No. 1 on the west side, near the CSMT end, while the second staircase can be found at Platform No. 1A/2 at the Kalyan end. The third staircase serves Platform No. 3/4 at the Kalyan end, the fourth at Platform No. 5/6, and the fifth and final staircase is positioned at Platform No. 7/8 at the Kalyan end, providing convenient access for passengers.

In addition to the FOB, a Sky Walk with dimensions of 13.61 x 4.00 meters has been provided, further enhancing connectivity and convenience for commuters. This infrastructure enhancement is expected to alleviate overcrowding and ensure the smooth flow of passengers at Kurla Station, which has been witnessing a constant increase in footfall.

"This development is seen as a significant step in improving Mumbai's public transportation network, and it is anticipated to have a lasting impact on the quality of the daily commute for thousands of passengers who pass through Kurla Station" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"Central Railway (CR) remains committed to enhancing amenities for its passengers, and the new FOB is a testament to this commitment. We are hopeful that this addition will streamline passenger flow, making the journey through Kurla Station more convenient and efficient." he said.

