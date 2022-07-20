Mumbai: Kurla-based man commits suicide for not having a child

Photo: Representative Image

A 25-year-old resident of Kurla allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison owing to the grief of not having children in his 5-years of marriage.

The incident took place on Monday, at around 8 pm when the man, identified as Majed Ali Hussain Ansari, was found lying unconscious inside the bathroom of their residence at Qureshi Nagar in Kurla East, by his wife.

The wife then alerted the local police, who then took Majed to the nearby Lokmanya Tilak Hospital at Sion.

“We admitted him to the hospital and he was alive till he started receiving treatment. But in the next couple minutes, he was declared dead,” said senior police inspector Anil Desai of Chunabhatti police station, where the case is registered.

When the police inquired to find the reason behind such an extreme step, it was known to them that Majed had been depressed for several years as he and his wife don’t have any children even after five long years of marriage.

“We got to know that Majed had been telling several family members, relatives, and neighbours about his pain and sadness of not having children. Even though he had a good family life with his wife, he wanted children, but for some reason, that couldn’t happen,” said Desai.

Majed used to feel ‘incomplete’ in his life as he didn’t have children even after trying several times in the past five years, revealed Desai.

