e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: KRK brought to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali after he complains of chest pain

The Mumbai Police have arrested Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet posted by him two years ago, officials said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: KRK brought to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali after he complains of chest pain | File Photo

Actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain.

The Mumbai Police have arrested Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet posted by him two years ago, officials said.

Khan was arrested from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, they said. He was produced in a Mumbai court on Tuesday which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has asked Maharashtra Police to book actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan for making derogatory remarks against women.

The NCW said Khan also made derogatory remarks about women on social media and he should be booked for it.

"@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission," the NCW said in a tweet.

Read Also
Mumbai: Crime branch busts sex call centre in city, rescued 17 women
article-image
HomeMumbaiMumbai: KRK brought to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali after he complains of chest pain

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC gets 3,487 applications for erection of pandals ahead of the Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: BMC gets 3,487 applications for erection of pandals ahead of the Ganeshotsav

Watch video: Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs staying in Raipur’s Mayfair resort, here's how much one...

Watch video: Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs staying in Raipur’s Mayfair resort, here's how much one...

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan spinners restrict reckless Bangladesh to 127/7

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan spinners restrict reckless Bangladesh to 127/7

West Bengal: BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal gives message of ‘unity’ to leaders...

West Bengal: BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal gives message of ‘unity’ to leaders...

West Bengal: ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'

West Bengal: ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'