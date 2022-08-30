Mumbai: Crime branch busts sex call centre in city, rescued 17 women

Mumbai Crime Branch's unit 11 busted a phone and video sex call centre in city and rescused 17 women. Of the rescused women, some were students.
The crime branch arrested the owner of the call centre. The police is investigating whether the call centre has any link to sextortion rackets.
Further details awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)