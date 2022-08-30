e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Crime branch busts sex call centre in city, rescued 17 women

The Mumbai crime branch is investigating whether the call centre has any link to sextortion rackets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Crime branch bust sex call centre in city, rescused 17 women | Pixabay

Mumbai Crime Branch's unit 11 busted a phone and video sex call centre in city and rescused 17 women. Of the rescused women, some were students.

The crime branch arrested the owner of the call centre. The police is investigating whether the call centre has any link to sextortion rackets.

Further details awaited.

