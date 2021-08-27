e-Paper Get App

Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser quits over row after his remarks
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:02 PM IST

Mumbai: Kin of Maharashtra government staffers who die in service to get jobs

PTI
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to provide jobs to eligible family members of government officials on compassionate ground in case of their death during service.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued after a cabinet meeting said the scheme to induct eligible family members in state service will be applicable to government officials belonging to all classes.

It said many government officials have succumbed to COVID-19 and employee unions have been demanding that their family members, who fulfil the required qualifications and other criteria, be recruited in service.

If officials from group A or B die, their kin will be appointed on group C or D posts, the statement said.

It said the cabinet approved framing of rules related to appointments in state service on compassionate ground to avoid administrative hurdles.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
