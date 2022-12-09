Mumbai: Killed by son, elderly woman’s body recovered from Matheran

Representative pic

Mumbai: The body of 74-year-old Juhu resident Veena Kapoor has been recovered from Matheran. Mrs Kapoor was killed by her son, Sachin Kapoor, with a baseball bat over a property dispute earlier this week. The body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that the suspect has confessed to having killed his mother in a fit of rage. He and his domestic help wrapped the body in a plastic sheet and threw it off a hill in Matheran. The police found the body hanging from a tree 200m below the hill. The depth of the valley at the spot is 2000m and the suspect had hoped it would never be found.

The police are checking the location of the suspect’s mobile phone on the day of the murder to ascertain if the act was pre-planned. They have also found the box in which the body was carried. In fact, the suspect stored several such boxes at home. However, the bat with which the victim was killed is yet to be found.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Mrs Kapoor was residing with her son – a qualified Math tutor – and they often argued. The police said that the suspect told them that his parents often fought, which is why he chose to remain single.

In 2019, Mrs Kapoor’s lawyer Tegbahadur Thakur had sent a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police, complaining about her son’s behaviour. A month ago, the victim had also complained to the Juhu Police, who had asked the suspect to come to the police station but he had said he wasn’t in town.

Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Ajit kumar Vartak of Juhu police station said that both the suspects – victim’s son and his domestic help – have been sent by a court to police custody till Dec 19.

