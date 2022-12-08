Dharmendra celebrates his birthday with fans in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 08, 2022

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra turned 87 on December 7

The 'He-Man of Bollywood' celebrated the special day with his fans in Mumbai

Several photos have been doing the rounds in which the veteran actor can be seen cutting a four-tier birthday cake

The celebration took place outside Dharmendra’s house in Mumbai

Some fans were spotted wearing white t-shirts with Dharmendra's name and picture printed

Fans showered flower petals on him as he cut the cake

His actor-son Bobby Deol was seen capturing the special moment from his balcony

To make his birthday special, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol shared priceless pictures and sweet messages for him

Dharmendra’s wife and actress-politician Hema Malini also dropped a couple of adorable pictures with the actor

