10 unforgettable movies of Dharmendra

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 07, 2022
Veteran actor Dharmendra, also known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, will celebrate his 87th birthday on December 8
From impressive dialogue delivery to amazing acting, his gripping screen presence has made him one of the most admired actors
On the occasion of the legendary actor's birthday, here is a list of his 10 unforgettable movies
Sholay is an action movie starring Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar
Satyakam is a romantic - action film starring Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore
Do Chor revolves around a burglar, Tony, who is always in police radar even if he hasn't committed a crime
In Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan?, Dharmendra plays Babita's love interest
In Jugnu, Dharmendra played the role of an orphan
Alibaba Aur 40 Chor is a dramatic movie adaptation of the famous Arabian Nights story
Phool Aur Patthar catapulted Dharmendra an 'actor to a 'star'. The story revolves around widowed Shanti and a thief, Shaka
Naya Zamana is a romantic- action film starring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ashok Kumar
Aaye Din Bahar Ke stars Dharmendra, Asha Parekh and Nazima
Dillagi is based on a Bengali novel 'Chemistry O Kahaani' by Bimal Kar
