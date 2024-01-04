Mumbai: 'Kids’ Abuse Plaint At Mankhurd Home False & Baseless,' Says Govt

Mumbai: The state government has said that the allegations of physical and mental abuse of inmates of the Children Aid Society’s (CAS) home for mentally deficient children at Mankhurd are “false and baseless”.

Mankhurd resident Abhishek Tiwari had sought action against the principal and two staff members of the society, claiming “shock” over the condition of children due to “inadequate food and unhygienic living conditions’’. He had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court.

Additional government pleader AR Patil submitted CAS’ affidavit and pointed out that pursuant to an earlier HC order, a magistrate made “surprise visits” to the home and found no substance in the allegations. “Not a single incident (of abuse) was reported to the magistrate. All allegations are false,” said Patil. He also said that even enquiries by various committees and the police found nothing.

"Allegations made with motive to malign reputation of the home"

An affidavit filed by the CAS chief officer Bapurao Bhavane said the allegations were made with an ulterior motive to malign the reputation of the home. “The allegations made are wild and reckless, not substantiated by any proof,” it said.

A social worker Asmita Pednekar, in October 2021, sent a report to the Commissioner of Police that the inmates at the Mankhurd home were ill treated, assaulted and harassed. Questioning Pednekar’s bona fides, the CAS said that she not only did not participate in the inquiry but her contact number was also not reachable. The state government’s affidavit denied the allegations and stated that the Trombay police found “no substance” in her complaint and closed it.

Following a news report on the alleged incident, the National Child Rights Commission (NCRC) took suo motu cognisance and directed the collector to conduct an inquiry. The NCRC accepted the committee’s report “with no further queries or recommendations or actions thereon.”

In another PIL related to the same home, advocate Nayana Pardeshi said there is no access to the shelter and alleged that there are many such incidents taking place. She even claimed that there have been incidents of slab collapse injuring inmates and a missing inmate but there were no police complaints.

The bench said that it will examine to what extent the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, is being implemented and whether the mandate of the Act is followed. The matter is kept for hearing on February 5.