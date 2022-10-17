Mumbai: Khar road station gets new foot over bridge; commuters happy | Fpj

A new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been commissioned and opened for public use at Khar Road station on the south side. The bridge is 44 metres long and 6 metres wide.

The new bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4.55 crore. It has been rebuilt on a replacement account as per an IIT audit report. A total of 11 FOBs have been commissioned in the financial year 2022-23 between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, taking the total count to 144.

Read Also Mumbai: New Western Railway foot over bridge comes up at Dadar station

"Western Railway (WR) has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for the convenience of passengers. In continuation to this, a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) was commissioned on 15th October, 2022 at Khar Road station in the Mumbai suburban section, for the convenience as well as safety of passengers" said an officer of WR.

"With this new FOB, a total of 11 FOBs have been commissioned in the financial year 2022-23 between Churchgate and Dahanu Road. These efforts will go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems such as overcrowding on bridges, etc", the official added further.

Passengers welcomed expressed their happiness over the new foot-over bridge and said, it will prove very helpful to the daily commuters during peak traffic hours. "It will not only help smooth dispersal of crowds during rush hour but also prove helpful to avoid the trace pass," said Bhavesh Kamble ( 45) resident of Khar west. He further added that the railway needs to increase the number of escalators and lifts at all stations too. Another commuter, Malti Jain said, "Railway needs to replace the stairs of all foot over bridges of the suburban section".