Mumbai: Kasturba Police Register Case Against Man For Killing Dog With Iron Spanner In Borivali

Mumbai: The Kasturba police have registered a case against Virendra Yadav for allegedly killing a dog with an iron spanner. The accused works in a dairy and killed the dog at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East.

A local citizen filed a complaint against Yadav, and subsequently, the police registered an FIR on July 15.

About The Incident

According to the police report, two street dogs had been living in the premises of Jai Santoshi Mata Tower located in Rajendra Nagar, Borivali East, for the last eight months. A resident, Parth Sakala, 28, was taking care of the dogs, providing them with food and medicines with the help of an NGO.

On Monday, his neighbour informed him that at 11.45 am, a male dog was lying on the floor and appeared to be suffering. Sakala promptly arrived at the scene and discovered the dog was unconscious and later found that it had died.

Another resident, Pinky Mehta, and Manoj Dangad, informed Sakala that at 11.30 am on the same day, while the dog was playing in front of Ram Mandir, Dattapada, an individual named Virendra Yadav hit the dog's head with an iron spanner, causing the dog's death. Yadav is working in Gulzar Dairy in the same area.

Subsequently, Sakala approached the police station and filed a complaint against Yadav.

The police filed the case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 11(1)(a) (cruelty) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.