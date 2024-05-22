Mumbai: Kandivali Man Upset Over Not Being Served Dosas First Abuses Woman, Minor Daughter; Booked Under POCSO

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A man lost his temper when a dosa vendor served dosas to a woman and her 12-year-old daughter before him. According to a report in the Indian Express, this incident, which took place on Tuesday in Kandivali (East), led to the man being booked for allegedly abusing and making obscene comments towards the duo. The police have invoked stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him, though he is yet to be arrested.

Details On The Incident

The incident began when a 36-year-old homemaker and her daughter visited a local dosa vendor near Centrium Mall. According to her complaint, they went to the stall on Tuesday evening and placed an order for a parcel. The vendor, who was serving other customers, handed her the parcel after a few minutes, which angered the accused who was waiting for his dosa.

The accused allegedly used a derogatory term to question the vendor if he had intentionally served the woman first. The woman confronted him, asking if he had a mother or sister, to which he responded with further abuse and obscene language directed at her and her daughter, said the report citing a police officer.

Case Filed Under Several Charges Including POCSO

The situation escalated when the woman's brother-in-law arrived. The accused and his friend allegedly assaulted, threatened and abused him. As a crowd began to gather, the two men fled the scene. The police have filed a criminal case against the men under several sections of the IPC and sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act.