Mumbai: JVPD bridge cost escalates by ₹175 crore as BMC decides to use stainless steel for structure to avoid corrosion

Mumbai : To avoid corrosion for the bridge nearby sea, the BMC has decided to use stainless steel for the structure at Juhu Vile Parle Development scheme (JVPD). But the change in plan has increased the cost of the bridge by Rs. 175 crores. So the civic body will be now spending Rs. 525 crores.

The BMC has undertaken a construction of bridge between Juhu Versova Link Road (JVLR) and Mayor Hall near the CD Barfiwala flyover. It will start from the end of Barfiwala flyover and will land at Balasaheb Sawant Marg on JVLR. The bridge is expected to ease traffic at JVPD junction, a bottleneck during peak hour. It is expected to reduce travel time from Juhu circle to western express highway from 45 minutes to ten minutes.

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁, 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘁

The tender for the work was invited in September 2022, with estimated cost of Rs. 350 crores. Accordingly, a work order has been issued to a joint venture of RPS Infraproject Pvt Ltd and Relcon Infraproject Pvt Ltd. By the time the work order was issued the cost has been increased by 50 percent in January 2023.

P. Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said, " While drawing estimation for JVPD bridge regular steel was considered. Since the bridge is nearby sea stainless steel was insisted afterwards. It is now expected that stainless steel is used for bridge structures to avoid corrosion by sea. Secondly, the tender was invited on 2018 and the cost was brought to the current rate. Hence there is increase in cost."

The project has been planned since 2019. But the process delayed due to covid pandemic.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀:

JVPD Bridge : 1.65 km with 2 + 2 lanes

Construction time : three years

Cost after escalation : Rs. 525 crores

Will ease congestion at JVPD circle

Will reduce travel time - Juhu circle to western express highway from 45 minutes to ten minutes.