Mumbai Junior college teachers to stage dharna at Azad Maidan

Mumbai: In an attempt to pressurise the state government to initiate measures and resolve long standing issues, teachers from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts will stage a protest on Tuesday at Azad Maidan.

Over 1,200 teachers under Mumbai Junior College Teachers’ Union (MJCTU) claim they have not received their salaries since last three years and the state government has paid no heed despite repeated protests.

Teachers of government-aided colleges catering to students of First Year Junior College (FYJC) and Second Year Junior College (SYJC) stated they are compelled to shift to part-time posts without any pay scale.