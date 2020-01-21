Mumbai Junior college teachers to stage dharna at Azad Maidan

Mumbai: In an attempt to pressurise the state government to initiate measures and resolve long standing issues, teachers from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts will stage a protest on Tuesday at Azad Maidan.
Over 1,200 teachers under Mumbai Junior College Teachers’ Union (MJCTU) claim they have not received their salaries since last three years and the state government has paid no heed despite repeated protests.
Teachers of government-aided colleges catering to students of First Year Junior College (FYJC) and Second Year Junior College (SYJC) stated they are compelled to shift to part-time posts without any pay scale.
Amar Singh, President of MJCTU, said, “Teachers have not been paid their salaries for the last three years. They do not receive approvals from the state government if they are promoted to a permanent post.”
On December 11, 2019, teachers had organised a morcha to the Mumbai Divisional Board at Vashi to raise their demands. Singh revealed a memorandum was submitted to the in-charge board chairman Krishnakumar Patil which was then forwarded to the state education minister but no action was taken.
In addition, teachers also demand the appointment of a full-time deputy director of education for Mumbai region and chairman for Mumbai Divisional Board as both the posts are currently managed by in-charge officers.
Singh added, “Currently, the deputy director and chairman are in-charge posts held by officers who do not have the full authority to take decisions or even sanction proposals to the state government. We demand the state government to hire full-time officers and resolve our issues.”
