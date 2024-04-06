Mumbai: Jumbo Block Of 5 Hours From 11 AM To 4 PM Between Mahim & Andheri | Representational Image

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs between Mahim & Andheri will be taken on UP and DOWN Harbour lines on Sunday, 07th April, 2024. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all CSMT – Bandra – CSMT and CSMT – Goregaon - CSMT Harbour line services of Central Railway and some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon will remain cancelled. The list of cancellations will be available in Station Master’s office. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.

In order to carry out the work of enhancing the sectional speed to 160 kmph at Boisar yard, a Traffic cum Power Block will be undertaken on Sunday, 07th April, 2024. The block will be undertaken from 10.00 hrs to 10.50 hrs on both UP & DOWN main lines at Boisar yard. Due to the block, few WR trains will be regulated, short terminated/ partially cancelled.

Western Railway trains that will be affected

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, few WR trains will be affected.

*Regulation of Trains:

1. Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 30 minutes.

2. Train No. 93012 Dahanu Road – Virar Local will be regulated by 25 minutes.

*Short – Termination/ Partially Cancelation:*

1. Train No. 93009 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local departing Churchgate at 07.42 hrs will remain partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road.

2. Train No. 93010 Dahanu Road - Churchgate local departing Dahanu Road at 09.37 hrs will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar.