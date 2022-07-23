e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Judge recuses hearing from hearing BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's plea against former cabinet minister Anil Parab

Somaiya claimed Parab, along with Vibhas Ranjan Sathe conspired to violate norms of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011 which forbade any new construction in no development zones (NDZ).

Updated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Judge recuses hearing from hearing BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's plea against former cabinet minister Anil Parab | ANI

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, part of the division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, recuses from hearing plea by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya seeking SIT investigation and registration of FIR against former cabinet minister Anil Parab for illegal conversion of land use.

Somaiya has claimed in the petition that Parab, along with his accomplice Vibhas Ranjan Sathe conspired with the sub-divisional officer, Dapoli, to violate norms of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification of 2011 which forbids any new construction in no development zones (NDZ).

According to the petition, Parab and Sathe got agricultural land in an NDZ converted into non-agricultural land to build a resort on it.

Somaiya has also filed a plea against Uddhav Thackeray seeking a court monitored investigation by the authorities into a property owned by the former CM's wife at Alibag in coastal Maharashtra.

