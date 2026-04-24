Mumbai: JJ School Of Art’s Historic Dean’s Bungalow To Be Restored With ₹10 Crore | File Photo

Mumbai: After years of red tape and slow progress, the Art Deco structure on the JJ School of Art campus–officially known as the Dean’s Bungalow but widely referred to as the Kipling Bungalow–is set to receive ₹10 crore for restoration.

This allocation comes nearly a decade after ₹4.5 crore was sanctioned to strengthen the building’s foundation.

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The state government on Thursday issued an order app roving funds for conservation and civil works, along with landscaping, plumbing, electrification, and illumination, in line with heritage norms.

The state-protected monument is being preserved as a tourist attraction in memory of author Sir Rudyard Kipling, who was born in 1865 in a nearby structure.

His father, John Lockwood Kipling, was an artist and art teacher. Initially, the Higher Education Department was reluctant to hand over the structure to the Cultural Affairs Department, which oversees state-protected monuments.

The transfer was finalised following the intervention of then Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

The state will also spend over ₹51 lakh as fees for architects supervising the restoration. Kipling is believed to have visited the JJ School of Art in 1930.