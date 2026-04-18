'Talent Deserves Visibility, Not Labels': Gallery FPH, Mumbai, Ignites Quiet Art Revolution With Neurodiverse Artists

It begins quietly. Not with a grand announcement or a crowded opening, but with a moment, someone pausing a little longer than usual in front of a painting, leaning in, looking closer. There is no label that tells them how to feel, no instruction guiding their response. Just the work, and the person standing before it. As the art exhibition belongs to the neurodiverse artists.

And in that moment, something shifts. Art Unbound was never meant to be just another exhibition. As Dr. Purva Khandelwal reflects, “The community began to grow organically, built on trust, encouragement and a shared belief that talent deserves visibility, not labels.” It is this belief that forms the quiet foundation of everything that unfolds within Gallery FPH.

This year, 14 artists are showcasing their work. On paper, it may read like a number, but within the gallery, it feels far more significant. As she puts it, “growth for more than a number, it represents confidence gained, barriers lowered, and voices that are increasingly being heard.”

There is a noticeable absence here of sympathy. In its place, there is respect. As visitors move through the gallery, what unfolds is not a one-sided act of appreciation, but an exchange. The spectators do not just observe; they engage. They question, reflect, and sometimes they even unlearn. And in doing so, they offer something invaluable to the artists. As Dr. Khandelwal notes, “As audiences engage with and appreciate their art, our artists gain confidence, self-belief, and a genuine sense of belonging. These interactions are rooted in respect rather than sympathy, which creates moments of mutual learning and connection.”

For these individuals, this shift is transformative. To see their work appreciated and sometimes even celebrated for them, this experience is a kind of affirmation that goes beyond words. It builds self-belief. It replaces doubt with belonging. It creates a space where stepping into the limelight feels less like an act of courage and more like a natural extension of who they are. As she observes, “The expanding participation in Art Unbound signals that we are moving steadily.…. towards a future where neurodiverse artists are not seen as an exception but as an integral and celebrated part of the artistic and cultural landscape.”

But the impact does not end at the gallery walls. It travels outward, carried quietly by those who walk away. Because success here is not measured solely in footfall. It is reflected in something far subtler, what visitors take back with them. In her words, “If members of the wider community walk away a little more sensitive, a little more empathetic, and a little less judgmental than when they arrived, we believe the exhibition has done what it set out to do.”

It has created a pause in a world that rarely stops. It has opened a space where assumptions are questioned and stereotypes are gently dismantled. Where talent is seen in its fullest, most human form which is raw, authentic, and undeniable. As she explains, “The exhibition becomes a space where assumptions are questioned, stereotypes are dismantled and talent is seen in its fullest, most human form.”

And perhaps that is what makes this journey so compelling. Because Art Unbound is not chasing rapid expansion or fleeting attention. Its focus is deliberate, almost careful. As Dr. Khandelwal emphasises, “Our focus is on sustainable expansion: growing steadily, learning with each step, and ensuring that every new location upholds the same standards of care, representation and inclusivity that define Art Unbound.”

In a time that often celebrates speed and scale, this is a movement choosing depth. Choosing to build, not just expand. But to nurture, not just showcase. The road ahead stretches beyond a single city, beyond a single exhibition. It unfolds gradually, community by community, conversation by conversation. As she says, “The journey ahead is exciting, and we see this as the beginning of a broader movement—one that unfolds city by city, community by community, with shared purpose at its core.”

To see, to be seen, and to recognise in that act, that art has always had the power to do what words sometimes cannot: connect, question, and most importantly, change the way we look at one another.

By the time a visitor leaves, nothing outwardly dramatic may have happened. But still, something has. They carry it with them in the way they think, in the way they notice, in the way they understand.

A quiet shift. The kind that stays.

(The exhibition is on till April 30 at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai)