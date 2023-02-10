Mumbai: JJ hospital tunnel awaits inspection after thrilling discovery 3 moths ago | Photo by Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Three months after the state-run Sir Jamshdeji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital discovered a 200mt British-era tunnel on its premises, the city’s archaeological department has yet to visit the hospital for exploration.

JJ Hospital said they have sent repeated reminders, with the latest being sent just two days ago. The tunnel was discovered by resident medical officer Dr Arun Rathod on Nov 4 last year. During inspection, he noticed a hole in the ground in the nursing college and explored it. A senior official from the archaeological department said no further inspection has been done owing to insufficient manpower. The department works out of St George Hospital.

Hospital staff: Inadequate staff for exploration at archaeological department

An official from the hospital said, “We visited the archaeological department twice but no one turned up. Two days ago, we revisited the department and were told about inadequate staff for exploration.” He said no further steps can be taken as the hospital is also waiting for permission from the Archaeological Survey of India.

Dr Mohan Algotar, the retired deputy dean and professor of surgery at GMC and JJ Hospital, who was the first to notice the entrance to the underground passage in 1980, said the nursing hostel was earlier dedicated to women’s healthcare (obstetrics).

“It was originally the obstetrics department. In 1980, when I was a resident medical officer, I saw the main entrance to the underground passage, which is below the staircase of the building,” he said, theorising that it could have served as a safe passage earlier for patients from one building to the other.