e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 132-year-old tunnel discovered at JJ hospital

Mumbai: 132-year-old tunnel discovered at JJ hospital

The foundation stone of the 200-meter-long tunnel, built during the British era in India, mentions the year 1890, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
132-year-old tunnel discovered at JJ hospital. | Photo by Salman Ansari
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 132-year-old tunnel was discovered at the government-run JJ hospital in Mumbai, an official said.

The foundation stone of the 200-meter-long tunnel, built during the British era in India, mentions the year 1890, the official said.

The building under which the tunnel was discovered was once used as a medical ward to treat women and children, the official told reporters. It was converted into a nursing college and is located in the hospital premises.

"We inspected the nursing college building after complaint of water leakage. PWD engineers and security guards surveyed the building and found 1890 mentioned on the foundation stone," the official said.

"Some staffers told us there may be a basement, after which we carried out further inspection and discovered the tunnel," he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: British-era Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction by November 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: 6 locals canceled on Western line, many running late due to technical snag at...

Mumbai updates: 6 locals canceled on Western line, many running late due to technical snag at...

Mumbai: SC restrains BMC from taking action against FRTWA for not putting up Marathi sign boards 

Mumbai: SC restrains BMC from taking action against FRTWA for not putting up Marathi sign boards 

Mumbai: 132-year-old tunnel discovered at JJ hospital

Mumbai: 132-year-old tunnel discovered at JJ hospital

Mumbai: Four passengers of taxi robbed by fake cops

Mumbai: Four passengers of taxi robbed by fake cops

Mumbai: Shinde group MLA denies allegations of entering Mantralay without signing entry register,...

Mumbai: Shinde group MLA denies allegations of entering Mantralay without signing entry register,...