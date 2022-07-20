Mumbai: JJ Hospital says nod of medical officer, head of department must for blood tests at private labs (Representative Photo) |

To break the alleged nexus between the doctors and private laboratories, Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy or JJ Hospital authorities have now decided to not send the blood samples outside hospital premises without the permission of the concerned head of department (HOD) or resident medical officer (RMO).

The move comes after the hospital learnt that blood samples are being sent for testing at private labs. Earlier in April, The FPJ had reported how the hospital administration had banned the entry of private laboratories, putting up stickers across the campus.

Following this there was strict monitoring on samples sent outside the hospital premises. “We had received several complaints that many basic tests are not done at the Hospital. As a result, many private partners conduct a round of hospital hunting for patients. Following which, many patients and their relatives are exploited and referred to private laboratories by the hospital staff. For most basic tests, they are forced to incur additional expenses. But, the dean has now pulled up the in-house laboratory,” said a doctor.

After this matter came into the light, the hospital authority ordered an inquiry into the matter. “We had formed a threemember committee which comprises Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase, Head of Pathology Department Dr Subhangi Agde, and Head of Biochemistry Department, Dr Subhangi Dalvi who investigated the matter,” said the senior doctor.