 Mumbai: Jewellery store worker held within 14 hrs of gold theft
The man was arrested with the help of mobile tracking

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Mumbai: Jewellery store worker held within 14 hrs for gold theft | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kurla police have arrested a jeweller’s employee for allegedly stealing ornaments weighing 498 gm worth over Rs28 lakh. Sudan Samta, 29, was arrested within 14 hours by tracking his mobile number.

The complaint was registered by Mumbai-based jeweller Manoj Jain, 50. The Mumbai police said Samta’s mobile tracking indicated he had boarded a train to Hubli, West Bengal. On alerting Bhusawal railway station, Samta was arrested by the railway police.

article-image

