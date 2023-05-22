Withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes: Jewellers say rush for gold not the same as demonetisation days

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold has traditionally been considered as a secure investment vehicle in India, with people buying more of the precious metal during festivals and gifting it on weddings and other occasions. When demonetisation forced people to queue up outside banks to exchange old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes for Rs 2,000 notes, a lot of Indians rushed to convert cash into gold.

Although the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation was seen as a similar move, the demand for gold hasn't surged like it did during demonetisation.

Better implementation prevented panic buying