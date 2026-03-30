Mumbai: JCB Rams Into Compound Wall At Bandra's Pali Hill, Debris Damages 2 Parked Cars In Residential Society

Mumbai: A civic works operation in the upscale Pali Hill area in Bandra took an unexpected turn after a JCB rammed into the compound wall, causing bricks and debris to collapse onto parked cars below. Fortunately, no one was injured, however, the incident has prompted concerns about safety measures and oversight at the site.

The visuals of the incident were shared by Bandra Buzz on its official handle on Instagram. The incident took place at St Anne's Apartments near Pali Hill Public Park. Pictures shared online showed two cars damaged due to the incident, of which one vehicle was badly crushed, while another suffered rear-end damage.

Social Media Reaction

Users on social media called the incident negligence on the part of the civic authorities, and many voiced safety concerns. One user also questioned whether the heavy machinery operators are even qualified.

One user commented, "Negligence.. So much heavy machinery roaming about. Is there no minimum safe distance from these things? Are the operators actually qualified? We all know how people get licenses…"

"In most instances, JCB drivers are inexperienced and look like they have no valid driving license," another added.

One of the residents voiced anger and said, "This is total negligence. This lane has been in this pathetic state for the past 3-4 months, totally inaccessible. There are senior and super senior citizens living in the buildings inside this lane, and it's become a health hazard now to walk in and out. Who is responsible if there is a medical emergency? The concerned authorities need to do something and fast."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/