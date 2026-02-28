 Mumbai: Broken Gutters on Juhu Tara Road Spark Safety Concerns; BMC Assures Action After Viral Post
A video shared by Sachin Patankar shows multiple damaged gutter covers along Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, posing risks to pedestrians and vehicles. Patankar questioned why no action had been taken despite repeated complaints. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said HE ward officials were alerted to inspect and fix the issue. Residents await swift repairs.

Sarah Lobo
Saturday, February 28, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Broken Gutters on Juhu Tara Road Spark Safety Concerns; BMC Assures Action After Viral Post | X

Mumbai: A social media post highlighting broken and exposed gutters along Juhu Tara Road has triggered fresh concerns over civic negligence, prompting a response from the civic authorities.

In a video shared on X by user Sachin Patankar, multiple damaged gutter covers can be seen along a stretch of what he claims is Juhu Tara Road. The footage shows at least four to five broken sections, posing a potential risk to pedestrians and motorists. In his caption, the user questioned why no action had been taken despite the visible hazard and asked who would be held accountable if an accident were to occur due to the damaged infrastructure.

Patankar further alleged that similar issues persist in Santa Cruz, where he resides. According to him, complaints regarding broken gutters and related civic problems have been raised for months without any visible resolution or response. He also questioned the utilisation of taxpayer money, stating that residents continue to face basic infrastructure failures despite fulfilling their civic obligations.

‘This is the situation of Juhu Tara Road. Why Bmc officer not take any action? If any accident happened, who is responsible? Why do we pay tax ? In my area, also Santacruz East same for the last 6 months follow-up, but still no action.’

Responding to the complaint, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that it regretted the inconvenience caused and had alerted the concerned H/West ward (HE ward) officials to inspect and address the issue. The civic body assured that necessary action would be taken.

However, the user responded to the BMC by saying that he gets a reply every time and yet action has never been taken.

