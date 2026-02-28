Mumbai: 2 Dead, 4 Critical After 6 Workers Fall From 8th Floor Of An Under-Construction Building In Chembur |

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred on Saturday morning in Subhash Nagar area of Chembur, where six construction workers fell from the eighth floor of an under-construction building, resulting in two fatalities and leaving four others critically injured.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Building No. 36 in Subhash Nagar, where construction work was underway. According to preliminary information, the workers were engaged in work on the eighth floor when they suddenly lost balance and fell to the ground. All six workers sustained severe injuries in the fall.

Local residents and fellow workers rushed to the scene immediately after the accident and helped transport the injured to Rajawadi Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Sources confirmed that two of the injured workers succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining four are reported to be in critical condition.

Initial reports suggest that the workers were not using mandatory safety gear such as helmets and safety harnesses at the time of the incident. The absence of proper safety equipment has raised serious concerns about adherence to construction safety norms. Experts note that the use of standard safety kits is compulsory while working at heights, and compliance might have prevented the severity of the accident.

The incident has sparked concern over worker safety standards at construction sites across the city. Attempts to contact officials at the Chembur police station and other senior authorities for a response went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

