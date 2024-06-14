Mumbai: JCB Operator Buried Under Debris Remains Untraceable Even After 17 Days, CM Eknath Shinde Visits Site (VIDEO) |

Mumbai: Seventeen days after a 38-year-old excavator machine operator was trapped under the debris during the tunnel shaft excavation work for the ongoing Surya Water Supply Project along the Versova Bridge in Vasai, chief minister- Eknath Shinde visited the site on Friday.

The incident was reported on the night of 29, May when the operator identified as Rakesh Yadav (38) was lowering the machine into the shaft to excavate material during the tunnelling process to connect the underground pipeline to the Thane creek.

Mumbai: "This incident is unfortunate... A JCB operator Rakesh Yadav got trapped under debris after a wall collapsed. The rescue operation is underway, but we have not been able to rescue him yet... We are confident that through a joint operation, we will rescue him...… pic.twitter.com/swtc0DMmre — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2024

However, the soil gave away and the wall structure collapsed, as the machine plunged to the bottom of the shaft along with the operator. A portable office container also fell into the excavation. The JCB, along with its operator driver, was completely buried inside the debris. After the incident, the police and fire brigade were alerted as teams from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and started rescue operations.

However, even after 17 days the teams have been unable to trace the operator. During his visit the chief minister informed that armed forces and coast guards have been roped in to assist the NDRF and fire brigade personnel in rescue operation with the help of advanced equipment. A team from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) has also conducted an inspection to assess the site conditions and structural stability. Based on the VJTI report further action will be taken.

Shinde also said that apart from a compensation of Rs.50 lakh, the L&T has been instructed to provide a job to a member of the Yadav family in their company. However, Rakesh Yadav’s father alleged that the rescue operation which had been withdrawn four days ago had recommenced ahead of the CM’s visit.

With Surya Dam at Dhamani village in Jawhar as the source of water, the project is part of MMRDA’s bulk water supply scheme to provide 403 MLD (million litres per day), which will be divided between Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar in a proportion of 218 MLD and 185 MLD, respectively. Master plan includes laying 176 km pipelines, 23 elevated storage reservoirs, 38 feeder mains.

The laying of the 88 km pipeline and Master Balancing Reservoirs at Ghodbunder, Chene and Kashidkoper was underway. A native of Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Yadav who stayed with his sister in Naigaon is the sole breadwinner of his family comprising parents, wife and three children.