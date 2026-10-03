Mumbai Jan Morcha Route Changed: Raj-Uddhav Thackeray March To Start From Metro Cinema; Check Timing & Route |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced a change in the route of the October 4 ‘Jan Morcha’ against the Election Commission of India, saying the march will now begin from Metro Cinema instead of Byculla following a request from Mumbai Police.

The march, led by Thackeray brothers, will proceed from Metro Cinema at around 10 am to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Taking to social media, Raj all party workers, along with leaders and workers of other participating political parties, to take note of the revised route.

“Acceding to that request, the march will now proceed from ‘Metro Cinema’ to the ‘Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Headquarters’. ‘Maharashtra Sainiks’, ‘Shiv Sainiks’, as well as all participating political parties and their office-bearers, should take note of this revised route. See you at the march!” Raj Thackeray wrote.

The original plan was to begin the march from the Richardson Cruddas premises in Byculla and proceed towards the BMC headquarters.

Raj has also appealed to citizens to participate in the demonstration, as it the chance to save democracy and the Constitution.

Police Review Security Arrangements

Ahead of Sunday's march, Mumbai Police officials inspected locations along the proposed route to review security and crowd-management arrangements.

Visuals from the inspection showed police and administrative officials reviewing preparations around CSMT. Workers from the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) were also present during the inspection process.

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar said discussions were underway over the placement of the stage, the starting point of the procession, and other arrangements.

“Actually, we have come to plan where to set up the stage tomorrow, where to start the rally, where to begin the procession, where the parking will be, and to ensure that children taking their exams are not disturbed. Discussions on all these aspects are ongoing, and planning is currently underway,” Killedar said.

Why Are Thackerays Holding The March?

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray announced the joint march amid Opposition criticism of the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Leaders from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar have also announced their participation in the October 4 demonstration.

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