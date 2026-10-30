Mumbai: Italian Luxury Carmaker Maserati Opens Flagship Showroom At The Wadhwa Group's Trade Centre In BKC

The Italian luxury carmaker has chosen Trade Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex for its flagship Mumbai showroom | File Photo

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has opened its flagship showroom at Trade Centre, the premium commercial project by The Wadhwa Group in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The showroom is located on the ground floor of the building, giving the brand high-street visibility in one of Mumbai's key business districts. The move adds to the growing presence of global luxury and premium automotive brands in BKC.

Trade Centre Attracts Global Luxury Brands

Trade Centre is positioned as an A-grade commercial development with proximity to corporate headquarters, financial institutions, luxury hotels and premium residential catchments. The location is being targeted by international brands looking for a prominent address in the city.

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Commenting on the development, Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group, said, “BKC continues to attract leading global brands seeking a prestigious address for their businesses. We are delighted to welcome Maserati’s flagship showroom to Trade Centre, reflecting the appeal of well-located, A-grade commercial spaces that combine visibility, accessibility and a premium business environment. Maserati’s decision to establish its flagship showroom at Trade Centre further reinforces the development’s positioning as a preferred destination for premium occupiers.”

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