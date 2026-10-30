Buyers Aged 25–45 Account For 62 Per Cent Of Home Registrations In Thane's Majiwade: CRE Matrix Report

Younger homebuyers drive Majiwade's housing market as unsold inventory declines and residential property prices rise | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: Homebuyers aged 25–45 accounted for 62% of residential property registrations in Thane's Majiwade locality in 2026, according to the Majiwade Market Research Report – October 2026 by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. The report also highlights declining unsold inventory, rising property prices and a shift in developers' contributions to registrations.

Young Buyers Drive Property Registrations

Buyers aged 35–45 accounted for 34% of registered residential units in 2026, while those aged 25–35 represented 28%.

Unsold Housing Inventory Declines 18%

Unsold residential inventory in Majiwade fell 18%, from 5,641 units in the third quarter of 2024 to 4,644 units in the second quarter of 2026, a reduction of nearly 1,000 homes.

The inventory overhang also declined from 17 quarters in Q1 2025 to 13 quarters in Q2 2026, indicating an improvement in the absorption of available housing stock.

Since 2018, the micro-market has recorded 13,227 residential units across 34 projects registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). Of these, 8,061 units are under construction.

Residential Property Prices Rise 33.3%

Majiwade's weighted average residential price increased from Rs 14,904 per sq ft in 2021 to Rs 19,861 per sq ft in 2026, representing a 33.3% appreciation over five years.

The locality maintained a price premium over the broader Thane City market in nine of the 10 quarters between Q1 2024 and Q2 2026.

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Prices Projected To Rise By 2030

Looking ahead, CRE Matrix's base-case projection estimates that average residential prices could reach Rs 24,600–Rs 25,550 per sq ft by 2030, subject to market conditions and progress in infrastructure development.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix, said, “Majiwade’s residential market is showing a measurable shift in its buyer profile and the pace of inventory absorption.”

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