Mumbai: Irate BEST bus conductors to stage protest march against ‘unjust’ penalty tomorrow

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Irate BEST bus conductors to stage protest march against ‘unjust’ penalty tomorrow | Photo: Representative Image
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) workers’ union is planning to stage a protest march at Wadala depot tomorrow following the administration’s order to cut the salary of a conductor for damage in a ticket-dispensing machine

Electronic ticket-issuing machines are given to all conductors with instructions that the responsibility of the machines lies with those who have been assigned.

"It does not make sense to penalise the staff as it could be a technical problem. How can they hold the conductor responsible for it? It is not fair. Hence, we have decided to organise a march on Tuesday at Wadala bus depot as a symbolic protest. If the administration does not change its decision, we will intensify the protest,” Shashank Rao, BEST workers Union leader said.

“The order will be implemented only in cases where machines are found damaged due to misuse. In case of damages like technical issues or material defect, the charge won’t be levied,” a BEST spokesperson clarified.

The order issued on October 3 listed 15 problems that could arise with the machines. The amount levied based on the problems ranges from Rs 490 to Rs 4,737 including Rs 506 for the speaker, Rs 538 for USB cable, Rs 1582 for back body cover and Rs 1,105  for battery cover.

