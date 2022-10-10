Bandra-Worli sea link accident: Give medical treatment to accused, orders court | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

A magistrate court on Monday directed jail authorities to provide medical treatment to Irfan Bilakhiya, the accused in the Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident in which five people were killed and eight others injured.

Bilakhiya, 40, had moved a plea seeking hospitalisation on the ground that he sustained multiple injuries. Through his advocate Chandni Bhatt, the accused said that he suffered fractures in his head, jaw and arm besides other internal damages. Bilakhiya further said in his plea that he is a diabetic and needs immediate surgery. The application also informed the court that he has difficulty sitting or standing due to spinal injuries. No MRI or CT scan has been done after the incident to find the extent of injuries, highlighted the plea.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the accused-a real estate developer and Mohammad Ali road resident-rammed into three cars and an ambulance which were parked aside after a previous accident. During the police probe, it came to the fore that Bilakhiya took his eyes off the road as he tried to plug his mobile phone for charging just moments before the deadly mishap.

During the court proceedings for Bilakhiya's custodial interrogation, his lawyer had said that there were no signages, barricades or traffic safety cones to indicate that there were stationary vehicles. The accused has been booked under sections 304A (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 338 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Arthur Road jail.

Injuries to the accused:

Suffered head, jaw & arm fractures

Need immediate surgery due to diabetes

Have difficulty in sitting or standing due to spinal injuries

No MRI or CT scan done post-accident