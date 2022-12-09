Mumbai| Iqbal Singh Chahal: 'Will complete blacktopping of 120km asphalt roads soon'

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal | File

Mumbai: Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of 500 works under the Mumbai beautification project (MBP), Mumbai municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “We have undertaken 500 different programs under MBP and will spend around Rs2,000 crore. The BMC will do resurfacing asphalt roads and blacktopping over the 120km asphalt roads in the next 30-45 days. The BMC has invited tenders worth Rs6,000 crore for the concretisation of roads and a work order for the cement concrete (CC) work will be issued in the next 15 days.”

Mr Chahal claimed that the BMC has broken the nexus of small contractors in the new CC road contracts. To break the nexus, the BMC has divided Rs6,000 crore contracts into five pieces and made each contract of Rs1,200 crore package. So only five contractors can enter into the contract to make CC roads. the Commissioner has also ensured that these CC roads will not require maintenance for the next 30 years.

The BMC will spend Rs350 crore for the repairing of 13,000 toilets in Mumbai and a work order will be issued in the next 10 days. The civic body will outsource cleaning staff to keep the regular cleanliness of toilets. Furthermore, within seven days, mobile toilets will be provided where they are in broken condition. The BMC will appoint 5,000 swachhta doot (cleaning staff) in the next 7 days.

To take care of poor people in slums, BMC has decided to start 250 Aapla Dawakhana (My Clinic) campaigns. Mr Shinde had recently inaugurated 52 such dispensaries. The civic body will provide free pathology tests in 147 centres and CT, MRI scans and other facilities will also be given under this scheme.

The Commissioner further said that it has been noticed that many youths don't get jobs because of the lack of any special and technical skills. Hence, the BMC has decided to start skill centres in 1250 BMC-run schools for the students up to standard 12.

The civic body will develop six market-like malls and create space for 'Mahila Bachat Gat" to sell their goods. All the Koliwadas will be upgraded and will repair the jetties.

The work of beautification and cleanliness of forts, Koliwadas and civic gardens has been undertaken, Mr Chahal said.

In September, Mr Chahal declared the 'Mumbai Beautification Program' and assured to spend Rs1705 crore for the project. Under the MBP, BMC will conduct repairing work of roads, bridges and foot- paths of Mumbai. Illumination of traffic islands, heritage buildings and beaches will also be done. Cleaning and colouring work of important places and roads will also be done soon. Walls of the important roads will be painted street light polls will also be illuminated like Dubai and Singapore.