 Mumbai International Airport Ltd Files Trespassing Case Against Goenka Infra, 4 Others Over Attempted Encroachment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai International Airport Ltd Files Trespassing Case Against Goenka Infra, 4 Others Over Attempted Encroachment

Mumbai International Airport Ltd Files Trespassing Case Against Goenka Infra, 4 Others Over Attempted Encroachment

During a temporary transfer of security guards, an attempted encroachment in MIAL land was discovered. The gate lock was broken and four individuals had set up a tent with a board claiming the land belonged to Goenka Infra.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has filed a case against M/s Goenka Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for alleged criminal trespass. The airport authority contends that Goenka Infra encroached upon their land behind the Leela Hotel in Andheri East.

As per the police report, Goenka Infra had leased land near airports on a long-term basis from the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Meanwhile, the MIAL secured 3,826.21sqm of land on long-term rent behind the Leela Hotel, near Airport Road, Metro Station in Andheri East. However, during a temporary transfer of security guards, an attempted encroachment in MIAL land was discovered. The gate lock was broken and four individuals had set up a tent with a board claiming the land belonged to Goenka Infra.

Read Also
Mumbai: 3 Arrested For Fraud In Name Of Online School Admission
article-image

Case Filed Against Goenka Infra Over Attempted Encroachment

The MIAL filed a case against Goenka Infra and four individuals under sections 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at Sahar police station on February 22. The accused have been identified as Vinod Chavan, Abhijit Salunkhe, Yuvraj Rathod, and Nasir Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Accused Of Taping Baby's Mouth At Civic-Run Hospital, 3 Nurses Booked 8 Months Later

Mumbai: Accused Of Taping Baby's Mouth At Civic-Run Hospital, 3 Nurses Booked 8 Months Later

Mumbai International Airport Ltd Files Trespassing Case Against Goenka Infra, 4 Others Over...

Mumbai International Airport Ltd Files Trespassing Case Against Goenka Infra, 4 Others Over...

Thane Court Sentences 14-Day Judicial Custody To Man Accused Of Molesting Minors During School...

Thane Court Sentences 14-Day Judicial Custody To Man Accused Of Molesting Minors During School...

Mumbai: Ajay Maharaj Baraskar, Manoj Jarange-Patil's Critic Narrowly Escapes Attack; 4 Held, Later...

Mumbai: Ajay Maharaj Baraskar, Manoj Jarange-Patil's Critic Narrowly Escapes Attack; 4 Held, Later...

Mumbai: 3 Arrested For Fraud In Name Of Online School Admission

Mumbai: 3 Arrested For Fraud In Name Of Online School Admission