Mumbai International Airport Ltd Files Trespassing Case Against Goenka Infra, 4 Others Over Attempted Encroachment

Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has filed a case against M/s Goenka Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for alleged criminal trespass. The airport authority contends that Goenka Infra encroached upon their land behind the Leela Hotel in Andheri East.

As per the police report, Goenka Infra had leased land near airports on a long-term basis from the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Meanwhile, the MIAL secured 3,826.21sqm of land on long-term rent behind the Leela Hotel, near Airport Road, Metro Station in Andheri East. However, during a temporary transfer of security guards, an attempted encroachment in MIAL land was discovered. The gate lock was broken and four individuals had set up a tent with a board claiming the land belonged to Goenka Infra.

Read Also Mumbai: 3 Arrested For Fraud In Name Of Online School Admission

Case Filed Against Goenka Infra Over Attempted Encroachment

The MIAL filed a case against Goenka Infra and four individuals under sections 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at Sahar police station on February 22. The accused have been identified as Vinod Chavan, Abhijit Salunkhe, Yuvraj Rathod, and Nasir Khan.